22-year-old of Indian origin is one of six engineers hired by DOGE

A 22-year-old bright engineer of Indian origin is making waves after being named one of six young engineers hired by billionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

But the recruitment of Akash Bobba and five others has also raised alarm among those who feel that they have been given access to the most sensitive data in government despite not being public officials.

The six engineers are aged between 19 and 24 and now are part of the new department Musk heads in order to reduce the size of the government and the federal workforce and cutting trillions of dollars from the federal budget.

Access to classified systems

Naturally, the young engineers have got extraordinary access to sensitive government systems to achieve their purpose. This has led to controversy and concern.

Listed in internal government records as an "expert" at the office of personnel management, Bobba reports directly to Amanda Scales, the new chief of staff in the Trump administration.

Bobba’s expertise

Bobba’s background, as detailed in his now-deleted LinkedIn profile, says he was part of the prestigious management, entrepreneurship and technology programme at UC Berkeley.

He gained experience through internships at major tech companies including Meta, Palantir and Bridgewater Associates. In addition, Bobba’s resume showcases expertise in AI, data analytics and financial modelling.

The other engineered hired by DOGE include Edward Coristine, Luke Farritor, Gautier Cole Killian, Gavin Kliger and Ethan Shaotran.

Concern over engineers

But not everyone is happy.

WIRED reported that Bobba, Coristine, Farritor and Shaotran have top-level clearance, allowing them access to all physical and IT systems.

Critics say the presence of young and relatively inexperienced individuals in key government positions raises concerns about regulatory capture and oversight.