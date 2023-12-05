As Israel bombards Gaza once again after Hamas’ retaliation in the wake of decades of occupation and everyday killing of innocent Palestinians, Hindu nationalists, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been vocal in their support of Israel’s occupation of Palestine. One way they do this is by controlling the narrative around the Israel-Palestine conflict. The largely pro-Israel Indian media often portrays Israel as the victim of Palestinian terrorism — a narrative amplified by Hindu nationalist groups to promote their anti-Muslim agenda.



In his latest work, Hostile Homelands: The New Alliance Between India and Israel (Pluto Press), award-winning journalist and author Azad Essa, who shuttles between Johannesburg and New York City, explores the relationship between India and Israel. Essa, a senior reporter for Middle East Eye who previously covered southern and central Africa for Al Jazeera English, brings a wealth of experience and insight to this critical examination.

Hostile Homelands provides vital historical context to fully understand the complex evolution of relations between India and Israel. It traces the uneasy dynamic back to the formative years of the early 20th century when the ascendant Indian independence movement under Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru expressed strong solidarity with Arab nationalism and the Palestinian cause. However, undercurrents within Indian politics were always more sympathetic to the aims of Zionism and the Jewish state project.

India’s Israel policy until the 1980s: Driven by self-interest, realpolitik

Essa elucidates how leading figures like Nehru interpreted the brewing crisis in Palestine as highly analogous to India’s anti-colonial struggle for independence against the British Empire. In major speeches, Nehru explicitly blamed British imperial policies for actively sowing division and conflict between Jews and Arabs in Mandatory Palestine — a geopolitical entity that existed between 1920 and 1948 in the region of Palestine under the terms of the League of Nations Mandate for Palestine — just as they had insidiously exacerbated communal tensions between Hindus and Muslims across the Indian subcontinent.

As head of the Indian National Congress (INC) and director of its foreign affairs from 1928, Nehru played a pivotal role in shaping the party’s staunch support for Arab nationalist aspirations and strong opposition to the Zionist project and the creation of Israel. He vigorously opposed the Peel Commission’s partition recommendation in Palestine and the 1947 UN partition plan, viewing Zionism as a threat to his vision of a secular, federal, non-aligned India.

The author argues that the INC’s prolonged animosity toward Israel had intricate and self-interested roots, beyond a simple moral stance against colonialism and in support of Palestinian Arab self-determination. During the 1930s and 40s, the party strategically used the Palestinian cause to gain political favour with Indian Muslims and counter the Muslim League’s call for a separate Islamic state. By positioning itself at the forefront of anti-colonial and non-aligned movements post-World War II, India gained significant international prestige and influence, especially in the Third World.

Despite Nehru’s rhetoric against Western imperialism at international forums like the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Arab leaders recognized India’s semi-colonial occupation of Muslim-majority Kashmir. They perceived India as pursuing its great power ambitions under the guise of ‘Third World solidarity.’

Moreover, behind the Congress’ stringent public hostility to recognition of Israel, pragmatic military, business, and political relationships rapidly developed. From the early 1960s onwards, Israeli arms, ammunition and military advice secretly flowed to India in its border conflicts with China and Pakistan. After Israel’s swift victory in the 1967 Six Day War against Arab armies, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Indian military leaders were in awe of its battle-hardened strength, and all praise for Israel’s martial prowess.

Increasingly, opposition leaders like Minoo Masani called for completely overhauling India’s staunchly pro-Arab foreign policy and recognizing Israel as an indispensable regional strategic actor. Masani and others saw burgeoning ties with Israel as realistically acknowledging its firmly established presence and rising power, rather than India embarrassingly aligning itself with the ‘losing side’.

When Rajiv Gandhi assumed the premiership in 1984, he expedited India’s shift towards normalising relations with Israel. Eager to modernise the economy and align with the Western capitalist bloc, Rajiv Gandhi met with Israeli leader Shimon Peres in 1985, despite condemning Israel’s bombing of the PLO in Tunisia. Under his leadership, India embraced incremental privatisation, welcomed Hindu nationalist ideology, and laid the foundations for the rise of Hindutva. For many Hindu nationalists, integrating India into the global order through ties with Israel and the US was integral to envisioning an assertive, ‘modern’ India free from past ‘hang-ups,’ aligning with Israel over the ‘Muslim/Arab’ cause. India’s embrace of Israel was linked to overturning its non-aligned identity.

The author reveals that India’s Israeli policy from the 1920s to the 1980s was driven by self-interest and realpolitik rather than principles. The support for Palestine boosted India’s prestige in the post-colonial world, and in the Arab bloc. However, geopolitical considerations leaned towards the Arabs for oil resources and diplomatic counterbalance against Pakistan. After 1967, changing regional dynamics accelerated India’s rapprochement with Israel.

Kashmir: India takes a leaf from Israel

The historical narrative in Hostile Homelands exposes the hollowness of India’s anti-colonial rhetoric, revealing its ruthless suppression of self-determination in Kashmir while, at the same time, opposing Western imperialism. Nehru’s ‘Third World solidarity’ served as a cover for immorally pursuing Indian great power ambitions. This helps us understand India’s contemporary embrace of Israel and the adoption of its violent occupation practices under the ascendant Hindutva ideology.

Essa also delves into the evolution of the military-industrial complex in Israel and India, highlighting its role in forging closer ties between the two nations. Hostile Homelands explores the context surrounding India’s decision to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel in 1992. The end of the Cold War and the Soviet Union’s dismantling brought significant geopolitical shifts, fostering diplomatic engagements between Israel, Russia, and China. Simultaneously, India implemented economic reforms, seeking integration into the global capitalist economy. Recognizing Israel’s growing influence post-Cold War, India viewed an alliance with Israel to garner favour with the US and secure a prominent position in the emerging world order.

A key area where Israel and India began cooperating was Kashmir. In the 1990s, Kashmir was embroiled in an armed uprising against Indian rule. Israel, with its reputation as an occupational power in Palestine, intrigued India as it looked to bulk up militarily in Kashmir. The kidnapping of Israeli tourists in Kashmir in 1991 became a flashpoint, kicking off unprecedented coordination between Israeli and Indian officials during the hostage negotiations. This incident highlighted the potential for security cooperation between the two countries.

The author contextualizes the Kashmir dispute, noting that the princely state, with a Muslim majority, should have joined Pakistan during the Partition. He underlines how delayed decision-making by Hindu ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, amid a genocide against Muslims facilitated by Hindu nationalist militias in late 1947, led to war between India and Pakistan, and the partition of Kashmir. The promised plebiscite never happened. India’s control of Kashmir against the people’s will relied on client regimes and the erosion of Article 370.

Since 1990, Kashmir has seen armed resistance against Indian rule, turning it into the world’s most militarized zone. It became a testing ground for Israeli counter-insurgency tactics and weapons. Essa explores the origins and expansion of Israel’s military industry from the 1960s, fuelled by its 1967 victory and status as a US watchdog. By the 1970s, Israel globally exported weapons, with India covertly buying Israeli arms.

A multi-dimensional strategic alliance

The India-Israel military partnership solidified with three pivotal events: the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 1998 ascent to power and its vocal support for Israel; India’s 1998 nuclear tests, with Israel’s backing and assistance during the 1999 Kargil War, and, finally, India’s participation in the US-led War on Terror post-9/11, framing Kashmiri resistance as terrorism and legitimizing the occupation. These events firmly aligned India with the U.S. as an ally.

In the 2000s, high-level diplomatic exchanges expanded drastically between Israel and India. Israel shared technology and helped India upgrade its Russian-supplied weapons systems. From 2000-2010, India imported $10 billion in arms from Israel, becoming its largest buyer. Israel’s willingness to transfer technology helped India modernize its lagging domestic arms industry. Major corruption scandals surrounding Israel’s arms deals pointed to Israel’s entrenched role in India’s military establishment.

The 2008 Mumbai terror attacks marked a turning point for India, prompting increased surveillance and counter-terror collaborations with Israel. This led to expanded defence ties, joint military exercises, and training programmes. Liberalization reforms boosted trade between the two nations. In 2014, Modi’s ascension to power accelerated efforts to strengthen ties with Israel, culminating in his historic 2017 visit that excluded a stop in Palestine, and signalling a shift towards viewing Israel as an independent entity. This visit elevated the relationship to a strategic partnership, emphasizing weapons development, technology transfers, and counterterrorism cooperation.

The UAE soon followed India in normalising ties with Israel through the Abraham Accords in 2020. The accords formalised an emerging entente between Israel, Arab autocracies, and the US against Iran. India was brought into the fold, as the four countries launched the West Asia Quad in late 2021 — a grouping based on shared economic and security interests. In this configuration, India provides labour and market access, the UAE capital, Israel technology, and the US provides overall leadership. The joint meeting of the four countries’ foreign ministers in October 2021 exemplified this new axis.

For over two decades, India and Israel have forged a multidimensional strategic alliance, with military cooperation and weapons trade as the bedrock. Their partnership has serious implications for the region and the world, as it binds India closer to counterinsurgency doctrines, expands markets for Israeli weapons globally, and entrenches the occupation of Palestine. The values undergirding this relationship contradict India’s historical anti-colonial and third-worldist past.

Hindu nationalism’s ties with Zionism

Hostile Homelands also provides an in-depth look at the origins and development of Hindu nationalism and its relationship with Zionism in the early 20th century. Essa dives into the roots of Hindu nationalist ideology through two key figures: Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Madhav Sadashivrao Golwalkar. Savarkar, an early anti-British agitator, shifted his focus to what he perceived as a greater threat — Muslims — while imprisoned from 1911. Between 1921 and 1923, also in prison, he formulated Hindutva, a concept distinguishing it from Hinduism. Hindutva, as Savarkar defined it, became a political philosophy centred on Hindu racial purity and cultural supremacy, aiming to restore India to its glorious Hindu past.

Savarkar was joined by other Hindu nationalist thinkers like Golwalkar in promoting the idea that India was fundamentally a Hindu nation. They sought to reformulate Hinduism as a unified religion centred on upper-caste Sanskrit traditions, rejecting the diversity of rituals and practices. The codification of Hinduism by these thinkers reinforced upper caste hegemony, compressing different castes and tribes into a singular ‘Hindu’ identity. The vilification of Muslims — their portrayal as foreign invaders threatening Hindu society — was also a key element of their strategy.

In the 1920s and 30s, Hindu nationalists found inspiration in rising European fascist movements, with Hindu Mahasabha leaders like B.S. Moonje meeting Benito Mussolini and modelling youth programmes on Italian fascist ideals. They supported Nazi expansionism and praised Adolf Hitler for promoting Aryan ideals, shaping Hindu nationalism as an ethnonationalist ideology centred on racial purity and militarism, providing tactics for their movement in India.

Soon, Hindu nationalists’ attention turned to Palestine’s evolving dynamics, marked by Jewish settlement and Palestinian displacement. They identified with Zionist Jews, viewing Muslims as adversaries similar to Arabs in Palestine. While Gandhi’s Congress aligned with Muslims in the anti-colonial movement, Hindu nationalists prioritised a Hindu state, collaborating with the British. Savarkar praised Zionists for establishing a homeland and criticized Gandhi for appeasing Muslims.

Both Hindu nationalists and Zionists base statehood on racial and civilizational superiority, justifying minority exclusion. Their shared mindset, especially regarding Muslims as perpetual threats to Hindu nationalism, and Arabs to Zionism, creates a unique bond extending beyond surface-level similarities with other movements.

After independence, the Hindu nationalist organisations like the RSS continued growing despite setbacks like the assassination of Gandhi. Under leaders like Golwalkar, they built networks of affiliated groups to spread Hindu nationalist ideology throughout civil society. By the 1970s, the Jana Sangh party had emerged as the political arm of Hindu nationalism. It was the 1975-77 Emergency under Indira Gandhi that allowed Hindu nationalists to enter the political mainstream as a counterforce to Congress party’s authoritarianism, laying the groundwork for the BJP’s rise to power in the subsequent decades. Their networks flourished both domestically and among overseas Hindu communities.

Founded in 1980, the BJP emerged when Hindu nationalism had already deeply rooted itself in Indian society and politics. Essa provides the background of how Hindu nationalism developed an ethnonationalist, anti-Muslim ideology modelled on European fascism and Zionism in the early 20th century. Through extensive grassroots work and ideological outreach, Hindu nationalists gradually moved from the periphery before independence to a position of political influence by the 1990s and, eventually, capturing political power by the late 20th century. The analysis helps situate the contemporary strength of Hindu nationalism in India within a longer historical struggle focused on establishing a Hindu state.

The role of the Israeli lobby

Essa elucidates how the Israeli lobby, notably entities like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), and American Jewish Committee (AJC), have served as templates for Hindu nationalist groups in the United States. Mirroring the Israeli lobby’s portrayal of itself as the voice of all American Jews, these Hindu nationalist groups have endeavoured to present themselves as the spokespeople for the entire Indian-American community.

Hostile Homelands also expounds on how Hindu nationalist groups such as Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS), Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA), Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP), and others proactively imported the Hindutva ideology into the United States from the 1990s onwards. Their objective was to equate Hindu identity with Indian identity while overlooking India’s rich diversity, resulting in the dominance of upper-caste Hindus in shaping the narrative of “official American Hinduism.”

Essa highlights the role played by groups like the ADL in encouraging India to enhance its relations with Israel during the late 1980s. The ADL’s 1987 report, accusing India of displaying hostility towards Israel, swiftly led to a normalisation of ties and underscored the influence of the Indian diaspora on the Indian government.

Hostile Homelands describes how Indian-Americans have embraced their identity as a “model minority” in the United States, setting themselves apart from the African-American community. Their caste privilege and upper caste status have provided them with educational and social mobility opportunities, and led to a belief in the myth of American meritocracy.

Subsequently, in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks and the commencement of the War on Terror, Hindu nationalist groups began to expand rapidly. New organizations such as Hindu American Foundation (HAF) adopted tactics reminiscent of Zionist groups, aiming to suppress criticism of Hindutva under the guise of combating ‘Hinduphobia.’ Concurrently, collaborations with Islamophobic groups started to emerge.

Essa writes how Modi’s ascent and engagement with the Indian diaspora strengthened Hindutva’s sway among Indian-Americans. Despite political differences, most Indian-Americans back Modi and actively promote his policies in the US. The book shows how Hindu nationalist groups aggressively target critics of Indian government actions in Kashmir and against Muslims, utilising tactics like flooding lawmakers with calls, harassing academics, filing lawsuits, and labelling dissenters as anti-national.

The parallel between Hindutva and anti-Semitism, and the promotion of ‘Hinduphobia,’ are debunked as there is no substantiated evidence of systematic oppression of Hindus, unlike anti-Semitism. The book also explores the enduring Indian nationalist sentiments among liberal Indian-Americans, who prioritize Indian policies over progressive values, with only a minority advocating against human rights abuses in Kashmir or defending Muslims.