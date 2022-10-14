World Standards Day 2022: Theme, history and significance

Every year, October 14 is observed as the World Standards Day to educate consumers about the importance of standardisation

Every year, October 14 is observed as the World Standards Day to educate consumers, policy makers and businesses about the importance of standardisation. The day is also known as the International Standards Day.

Theme

The theme of the ‘World Standard Day’ this year is to ‘Build Back Better’.

History

The International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) was founded in 1947 with 67 technical committees. Faruk Sunter, ISO’s president during the 1970s, initiated the World Standards Day.

October 14 was chosen to celebrate the day as it was on this day in 1946 that the first meeting of delegates from 25 countries was held in London. The delegates later proposed the creation of ISO.

Significance

The day honours the work of groups like the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA), Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) and the ISO.

The day aims to raise awareness on the importance of standardistation in today’s world, and plays a crucial role in promoting trade and resolving technical issues.