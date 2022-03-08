WhatsApp may soon allow users to conduct polls within chat groups

WhatsApp, which has been focussed on enhancing its group chat experience in the last few years to catch up with competing platforms, has plans to allow its community of users to create polls within their groups

To keep pace with competition, the Meta-owned WhatsApp, which has been introducing a slew of new features in the recent past, now seems poised to make its next offering which will allow its users to create and participate in polls within their groups.

According to WABetaInfo, the popular messaging platform WhatsApp is developing the feature that will facilitate its user community to send poll questions within their WhatsApp groups. Incidentally, this feature is already available on rival chat apps such as Telegram and even Twitter.

Rival messaging Telegram had introduced this feature way back in 2018. Now, WhatsApp, which has been focussed on enhancing its group chat experience in the last few years to catch up with competing platforms, has plans to make this facility available as well.

Also read: WhatsApp group admin not liable for content posted by its members: Kerala HC

Advertisement

The report also carried a screenshot, in which WhatsApp asks to enter the poll question to send in a WhatsApp group, as a confirmation that the chat service is planning to bring in this big feature onto its platform. There are no other details about this new offering as yet like when it will become functional on the app. But, the report added that since the WhatsApp groups are end-to-end encrypted, only people in the group can see the poll and the results.

This feature could soon come to iOS beta and eventually to the stable version of the app.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also working on a new interface for voice calling for some beta Android users. The new interface would be rolled out for both Android as well as iOS users. The new WhatsApp voice call interface would come with a round grey square in the front and center and will also house the contact name, number, and profile picture.

WhatsApp is planning to bring real-time voice waveforms to calls as well, this will allow the caller to be able to know exactly who is talking.