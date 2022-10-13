US’ apparel import from Bangladesh jumps 53.54% to $6.64 billion in 2022

China, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, Cambodia, South Korea, and Pakistan are among the top 10 apparel suppliers to the US, OTEXA said.

This year so far, the US has imported apparel worth $6.64 billion from Bangladesh, an increase of 53.54% compared to the same period last year, according to official data released by the American government.

The Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA) said US’ total textile and apparel import stood at $6.86 billion, a jump of 51.98%, from January-August this year. In the same period, America imported $6.64 billion worth of garments from the Asian country.

Bangladesh is the third largest apparel import source for America, as per the latest statistics released by OTEXA.

Between January and August 2022, Bangladesh’s imports from the world surged by 37.35%, OTEXA data showed.

During the same period, US’ imports from India grew by 56.90% while it was 37.16% from China.

China, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, Cambodia, South Korea, and Pakistan are among the top 10 apparel suppliers to the US, OTEXA said.

The top five were China ($ 15.55 billion; 37.16% increase); Vietnam ($12.81 billion; 33.62% rise); Bangladesh ($ 6.64 billion; 53.54% jump); India ($4.16 billion; 56.88% jump); and Indonesia ($3.92 billion; up 56.47%).