Tyson Foods’ CFO arrested for public intoxication, criminal trespassing

A complaint was registered against John R Tyson on Sunday (November 6) for entering a stranger’s home, and falling asleep on her bed

John R Tyson, the chief financial officer of Tyson Foods, has been charged for public intoxication and criminal trespassing after entering a stranger’s home and falling asleep on her bed.

The complainant, a “college-age” woman, called the Fayetteville police department early on Sunday (November 6) morning, after she arrived home and found a complete stranger asleep on her bed.

The police entered the home and found the suspect asleep in the back bedroom and found his identification from his clothes which were lying on the floor. They realised he was John R Tyson.

The police tried to wake him and found his movements were slack and uncoordinated and he was reeking of intoxicants. Later, he apologised and said he was embarrassed about his personal conduct that is inconsistent with his personal values and values of the company.

“I made a serious mistake which caused me to reflect deeply of the impact my actions can have on others,” he said.

Tyson was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing. He was released late on Sunday on a $415 bond. His court hearing is scheduled for December 1.