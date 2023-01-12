Twitter Singapore employees asked to vacate office, work from home

Reports suggest the development came after Twitter failed to pay rent on the Singapore facility

With Elon Musk continuing his exercise to pare expenses around the globe, workers at Twitter’s Singapore office were recently told to vacate the premises, people familiar with the situation have said.

Reassigned as remote workers

Casey Newton of Platformer first tweeted about the development at the Singapore office, adding that the reason for the move was the failure to pay rent on the facility. “I’m told Twitter employees were just walked out of its Singapore office — its Asia-pacific headquarters — over non-payment of rent. Landlords walked employees out of the building,” tweeted Newton.

Twitter staff on Wednesday received an email telling them to leave the CapitaGreen building by 5 pm and resume their duties remotely from Thursday, said a source, pleading anonymity. Singapore-based staffers have now been reassigned as remote workers in Twitter’s internal system until further notice, the person added.

Also read: Researcher claims Twitter hacked, data of 235mn users leaked

Twitter’s Asia-Pacific HQ

Singapore serves as Twitter’s Asia-Pacific headquarters, a region that was hit hard by job cuts when Musk took over the San Francisco-based firm. The company this month also let go of Nur Azhar Bin Ayob, who was the head of site integrity for the region and a relatively recent hire.

Representatives for Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for CapitaLand, the owner of its Singapore offices, said Twitter remains a tenant at CapitaGreen, without elaborating.

Musk’s cost-cutting efforts have included not paying rent on its global headquarters, and it was sued last month by the landlord of its San Francisco offices.

