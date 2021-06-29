This list of world’s most popular websites has some surprises

Google tops the list, followed by YouTube and Facebook - but there are some unexpected entries as well

Which is the most visited website in the world? Most of us use a Google account. Email the boss? Google. Play a game online? Google. Watch a video on YouTube? Google. It will come as no surprise then that the search engine giant is by far the most popular site globally. According to a list compiled by SimilarWeb, Google received more than 90 billion visitors in May, putting it well ahead of other websites.

YouTube comes next with 34.64 billion users over the month – followed by the holy trinity of social media: Facebook (22.38 billion), Twitter (6.75 billion) and Instagram (6.21 billion).

There are some surprising – and not so surprising – entrants in the bottom five, including baidu.com, yandex.ru and whatsapp.com. Adult websites xvideos.com and xnxx.com take the remaining two spots.