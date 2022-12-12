Tata Group to open 100 exclusive Apple stores in India: Report

Apple is tying up with Tata-owned Infiniti Retail, which runs the Croma store chain, for the venture.

The Tata Group plans to open 100 small exclusive Apple stores across India, according to a report on Monday (December 12).

A report in Economic Times (ET) cited two people aware of the development.

Apple is tying up with Tata-owned Infiniti Retail, which runs the Croma store chain, for the venture, they said, as per the report.

Also read: Apple begins making iPhone 14 in India at Chennai’s Pegatron factory

Advertisement

Infiniti Retail will become an Apple franchisee partner and intends to open 100 such outlets of 500-600 sq ft each at malls as well as high-street and neighbourhood locations, it added.

“Tata has already started discussions with premium malls and high streets for space,” a retail consultant aware of the development told ET.

According to him, the lease terms include details of brands and stores that can’t be opened near the outlet, and this is similar to the terms that Apple insists on.

Also read: Tata Group may hire 45,000 women in 2 years at Hosur iPhone parts plant

In September, a Bloomberg report said that the Tata Group is in talks with a Taiwanese supplier to Apple to establish an electronics manufacturing joint venture in India to assemble iPhones in the country.

The discussions with Wistron Corp. are aimed at making Tata a force in technology manufacturing, and the Tata Group wants to tap the Taiwanese company’s expertise in product development, supply chain and assembly, the report cited people with knowledge of the matter.