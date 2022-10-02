Suzlon Energy head and renewable energy expert Tulsi Tanti no more

Tanti spearheaded the wind revolution in India with the founding of Suzlon Energy in 1995

The founder-chairman and managing director of Suzlon Energy, Tulsi Tanti, died following a cardiac arrest on Sunday evening, a company official has said.

Tanti, who was also a renowned expert on renewable energy and chairman of the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers’ Association, was 64.

Tanti was on his way to Pune from Ahmedabad when he suffered the cardiac arrest, the official said on Sunday. He is survived by his daughter Nidhi and son Pranav.

Renewable energy champion

Tanti spearheaded the wind revolution in India with the founding of Suzlon Energy in 1995. He envisioned the opportunity in the Indian renewable energy industry at a time when the global wind energy market was dominated by international players. It was also characterised by expensive and complicated technologies that were largely unviable for traditional businesses.

Instituting a new business model, Tanti conceptualised the end-to-end solution to create realistic avenues for businesses to go green and, thus, emerged as a strategic partner in developing sustainable businesses.

Under Tanti’s leadership, the company established benchmarks and went beyond them, emerging as a prominent player in the global renewable energy market. His vision led to Suzlon setting up its R&D centres in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and India, employing over 200 engineers.

