Stocks in focus on October 27: Hero MotoCorp, Dabur India and DLF

Nifty futures on Thursday (October 27) traded 100 points higher on the Singapore exchange, about 0.56 per cent higher at 17,938.5 points.

This signaled towards a positive start on Thursday. SBI Cards and Payment Services, Indus Towers, Tata Chemicals, REC, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, V-Guard Industries and Balaji Amines are among the companies that will announce their results for the September 2022 quarter on Thursday.

Here are the stocks in focus on Thursday (October 27)

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler maker has partnered with Terrafirma Motors Corporation for the assembly and distribution of its vehicles. The company has recently announced its plans to enter the Philippines.

Terrafirma Motors Corporation will be Hero MotoCorp’s exclusive assembler and distributor in the Philippines.

Dabur India: The company has seen a 2.85 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹490.86 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. This can be attributed to low consumption amidst inflation.

A net profit of ₹505.31 crore was reported in the July-September quarter in 2021.

Gland Pharma: The company reported a 20.14 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹241.24 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

A consolidated net profit of ₹302.08 crore was reported in the same period last fiscal.

DLF: The real estate company has reported an increase in office rental income to ₹801 crore, a 14 per cent increase. Revenue from retail properties has seen a 54 per cent increase to reach ₹184 crore during the quarter ended September 30.

DLF Cyber City Developers (DCCDL) is a joint venture between DLF Ltd and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC.