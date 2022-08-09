Stock market to stay closed on Tuesday, and two other days in August

Markets are expected to remain close on three occasions including Muharram falls on August 9, Independence Day on August 15 and August 31 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

On the occasion of Muharram, the share market will remain closed on Tuesday (August 9).

Indian stock exchanges National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) will remain closed for the entire session on Tuesday as per the information available on BSE’s official website.

The country’s largest commodity exchange – the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) – will remain closed in the morning session between 9 and 5 pm on Muharram and Ganesh Chaturthi. It will resume trading in the evening session from 5 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm on both days.

MCX will remain closed for trading in both sessions on August 15.

Advertisement

Trading in the Currency Derivates Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment will remain suspended for the entire day.

Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment will also not witness any action for the day.

The Commodity Segment, however, will only be suspended during the morning session, from 9 am to 5 pm. It will resume its function from 5 pm in the evening up till 11:55 pm at night.

Markets are expected to remain close on three occasions, including Muharram falls on August 9, Independence Day on August 15 and August 31 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Also Read: Shares skyrocket as China’s Nasdaq debuts

The Commodity Segment will remain closed for both sessions on Independence Day while it will be partially open in the second session for Muharram and Ganesh Chaturthi.

The agriculture commodity index NCDEX (National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited will also remain shut for trading in both sessions.

While there is no market holiday in September, stock exchanges will remain shut on four other occasions in October and November this year on account of Dusshera, Diwali or Laxmi Pooja and others.

BSE usually does not operate on Saturdays and Sundays. The morning session commences at 9 am and ends at 5 pm. The evening session begins at 5 pm and concludes at 11:30 pm.

Trading hours can be extended or reduced if required.

There are 13 declared holidays during the calendar year 2022.