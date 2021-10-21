Sensex surges over 250 pts in early trade, Sun Pharma top gainer

Gains in index majors HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and Infosys, pushed Sensex above 250 points, amid a largely positive trend in global markets

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 250 points in opening trade and was above 61,500 on Thursday. Gains in index majors HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and Infosys, pushed Sensex above 250 points, amid a largely positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share index was trading 265.84 points or 0.43 percent higher at 61,525.80 in initial deals. Meanwhile, the Nifty advanced 93.45 points or 0.51 percent to 18,360.05.

Sun Pharma was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around two percent, followed by PowerGrid, NTPC, HDFC, Kotak Bank and M&M.

On the other hand, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

HCL Tech was down by half a percent and was the worst-performing Sensex constituent, followed by Titan, TCS, Tech Mahindra, and Bajaj Auto.

In the previous session, the 30-share index ended 456.09 points or 0.74 percent lower at 61,259.96, and Nifty dropped 152.15 points or 0.83 per cent to 18,266.60.

According to the exchange data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,843.09 crore on Wednesday.

Stock markets across Asia, including bourses in Shanghai and Seoul, were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Hong Kong and Tokyo were in the red.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street largely ended on a positive note in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.08 percent to $85.75 per barrel.

