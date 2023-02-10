SEBI probing Adani Group’s links with some private investors: Report

SEBI is reportedly looking into any potential violation of Indian securities laws or conflict of interest in the share sale process

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is reportedly investigating Adani Group’s links to some of the investors in the conglomerate’s aborted $2.5 billion share sale.

SEBI is looking into any potential violation of Indian securities laws or conflict of interest in the share sale process, Reuters quoted two sources who have direct knowledge of the matter. It is reportedly looking into relationships between Adani and two Mauritius-based firms — Great International Tusker Fund and Ayushmat Ltd — which participated as anchor investors.

Also watch: Adani empire’s ‘first whistleblower’ speaks on its growth, Hindenburg report, share slide

Under India’s capital and disclosure requirement rules, any entity related to a company’s founder or the founder group is ineligible to apply under the anchor investor category.

Advertisement

Losing spree

The Gautam Adani Group has lost more than $100 billion in market value since the Hindenburg report came out on January 24, accusing the group of stock manipulation and improper use of offshore tax havens. Adani has denied the charges.

Last week, Adani Enterprises pulled its secondary share offering because of the sharp selloff.

SEBI is also reportedly looking at Elara Capital and Monarch Networth Capital, two of the 10 investment banks that managed the share offering. Their roles are being examined to rule out “any conflict” in the share offering process, Reuters report quoted one source.

Conflict of interest

Hindenburg has alleged that one Adani private entity had a small ownership stake in Monarch and that Elara has invested 99 per cent of its market value in three Adani stocks. In response, Adani said Monarch was selected for “credentials and ability to tap into the retail market”. On Elara, Adani said “innuendoes” that the firm was related to the conglomerate founders were incorrect.

Meanwhile, the Union corporate affairs ministry has reportedly briefed officials in Modi’s office and been in touch with SEBI. The ministry launched a review of Adani’s financial statements on February 2.

Also read: Adani Group stocks plunge after MSCI cuts free float

Adani Group had said that Hindenburg’s allegations of stock manipulation had “no basis” and stemmed from an ignorance of Indian law. It said it has always made the necessary regulatory disclosures. India’s Finance Secretary TV Somanathan on Saturday described the Adani issue as a “storm in a teacup” from a macroeconomic perspective.