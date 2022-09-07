SBI clerk recruitment 2022: Online registration begins; here’s how to apply

The age eligibility is not below 20 years and not above 28 years as of 01.08.2022. Candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1994 and not later than 01.08.2002 (both days inclusive), the bank said

From today (September 7), State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications online for the appointment of Junior Associate (customer support and sales) in clerical cadre. Over 5,000 vacancies will be filled by the bank and registration is open only online, according to an official announcement.

Online registration of application and payment of a fee (₹ 750) is open from September 7 to 27. The age eligibility is not below 20 years and not above 28 years as of 01.08.2022. Candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1994 and not later than 01.08.2002 (both days inclusive), the bank said. However, there is a relaxation of the upper age limit as per government rules.

The minimum educational qualification required is graduation from any recognised university. “Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 30.11.2022,” the bank said.

“Applications are invited from eligible Indian Citizens for appointment as Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India. Candidates can apply for vacancies in one State/UT only. Candidates can appear for the test only once under this recruitment project,” the bank’s notification said.

“The candidates applying for vacancies of a particular State/UT, should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) in the specified opted local language of that State/UT (mentioned in the under given vacancy table against each state/UT). The test for knowledge of specified opted local language will be conducted as a part of selection process. It will be conducted after qualifying the online main examination but before joining the Bank.

“Candidates who fail to qualify this test will not be offered appointment. Candidates who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be required to undergo the language test. There is no provision for Inter Circle Transfer / Inter State Transfer for Junior Associates to be recruited,” it added.

According to the bank, the preliminary examination will be conducted tentatively in November 2022 and the main examination tentatively in December 2022/January2023. Candidates can check regularly the bank’s website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers for details and updates.