Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4 price in India revealed; pre-order begins

Samsung’s latest launch, its foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 can now be bought in India. Interested buyers can preorder the phones released by the company globally on August 10.

Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes in two variants, the 8GB+128GB variant and the 8GB+256GB variant. The 128GB model has been launched at a price of ₹89,999 while the 256GB model has been launched at a price of ₹94,999.

The phone will be available in three colors, Bora Purple, Graphite and Pink Gold.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price in India

The phone comes in three variants, a 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB and 12GB+1TB variant. The 256GB model comes at a price of ₹1,54,999. The 512GB and 1TB models come at a price of ₹1,64,999 and ₹1,84,999 respectively.

The phone comes in three colors, Graygreen, Beige and Phantom Black.

Launch offers

Customers who pre-book the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be able to buy the Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm BT at just ₹2,999 instead of its original price of ₹34,999.

Shopping with HDFC credit or debit cards will allow users to avail upgrade bonus of ₹8,000. Samsung also offers a ₹8,000 cashback on shopping with HDFC cards.

Pre-booking of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will allow users to get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm BT worth ₹31,999 at just ₹2,999. In addition to this, customers using HDFC credit or debit cards can get a cashback of ₹7,000, avail upgrade bonus of ₹7,000.