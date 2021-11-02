Reliance to open India’s first drive-in rooftop theatre in Mumbai

Set to be open on November 5, the complex will also introduce Maison PVR, PVR’s flagship cinema concept in India, which will have six state-of-the-art multiplex theatres, preview theatre, and separate entrances for VIP visitors

Reliance Retail is all set to open the doors of the country’s first drive-in, open air rooftop theatre at its premium shopping mall Jio World Drive (JWD) in Mumbai on November 5.

Making the announcement on Monday, Reliance Retail director Isha Ambani said the theatre that will be operated by PVR, is big enough to accommodate 290 cars and has the biggest screen in Mumbai.

The mall will also introduce Maison PVR, PVR’s flagship cinema concept in India, which will have six state-of-the-art multiplex theatres, preview theatre, and separate entrances for VIP visitors.

JWD is said to only entertain premium Indian and international brands.

“With JWD, we are bringing the best retail and entertainment experiences from around the world to Mumbai. It is not just a brand or a place but a whole new world of personal experiences that will enthrall and engage customers like never before. This vision has led to yet another redefining experience for Mumbaikars with the opening of the Jio drive-in theatre,” Isha said.

The complex will also have ‘The Bay Club’ that will be equipped with advanced sports and athletic facilities for members.

That apart, Reliance has tied up with chef and restaurateur Ritu Dalmia for an Italian restaurant Motodo and with Aditi Dugar for the pet-friendly café See Saw on the premises.

“Through JDW, we have envisioned a brand that will nurture a culture of new ideas and lead with innovation and accessibility as core ethos. One aspect of accessibility is creating an inclusive space for art, making it participate and open to dialogue, especially among the youth,” Isha said.