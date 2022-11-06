Reliance best Indian employer and 20th in world, say Forbes rankings

Samsung tops list; US firms dominate top 10; India’s second best employer way down in 137th place

If you work for Reliance Industries, know that you are lucky. Because, your employer is India’s best and the world’s 20th best firm to work with, says the Forbes World’s Best Employers rankings 2022.

No Indian company other than Reliance—the country’s largest by revenues, profits, and market value—features in the top 100. The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate, with 2,30,000 employees across various arms, ranging from oil to telecom to retail, ranks above Germany’s Mercedes-Benz, US beverage maker Coca-Cola, Japanese auto giants Honda and Yamaha, and Saudi Aramco.

South Korean giant Samsung Electronics topped the list, followed by US giants Microsoft, IBM, Alphabet, and Apple. US companies dominate the list from the second to 12th positions, followed by German automaker BMW Group at 13th. The world’s largest online retailer Amazon is placed in the 14th position, with French giant Decathlon at 15th.

Second Indian co at 137th

“The Great Resignation—the tidal wave of people voluntarily resigning from their jobs—shows no signs of slowing down. The global phenomenon, which started in early 2021 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, has transformed the workplace,” Forbes said in its ranking released last month.

“Along with higher salaries, better benefits, advancement opportunities, and work-life balance, employees say purpose-driven work is a top priority. And their bosses are paying close attention,” the statement added. Against this backdrop, Forbes compiled its sixth annual World’s Best Employers list.

Among the other Indian companies, HDFC Bank is way below in 137th position. Bajaj (173rd), Aditya Birla Group (240th), Hero Motocorp (333rd), Larsen & Toubro (354th), ICICI Bank (365th), HCL Technologies (455th), State Bank of India (499th), Adani Enterprises (547th), and Infosys (668th) are the other companies on the list.

Ranking parameters

Forbes said it partnered with market research company Statista to compile the ranking. They surveyed 150,000 full-time and part-time employees from 57 countries working for multinational companies and institutions to determine which ones excel in corporate impact and image, talent development, gender equality, and social responsibility.

“The participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employers to friends and family and to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively. This year’s list comprises 800 companies that received the highest scores,” it said.

Companies were rated on aspects such as image, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality, and social responsibility.

(With agency inputs)