Redmi launches K50i 5G, Buds 3 Lite; K series hit market after 2 years

The phone comes in three colours- phantom blue, quicksilver and stealth black. The body is all-plastic now, including the frame

Redmi launched its Redmi K50i 5G model along with Redmi Buds 3 Lite on Thursday, marking the return of its K-series after nearly two years.

The Redmi K50i is the first K-series Redmi smartphone from the Xiaomi-owned brand and comes after the Redmi K20 series that enjoyed popularity in 2019.

The launch event for the Redmi K50i was streamed live at 12 pm IST on Thursday.

Join us for the launch of Redmi K50i 5G & #RedmiBuds3Lite as we mark the return of the iconic #RedmiKSeries in India. Be a part of the conversation using the hashtags #RedmiKIsBack, #LiveExtreme and #RedmiK50i. Watch out for exciting giveaways! https://t.co/Acixjb7NyI — Redmi India | Redmi K50i (@RedmiIndia) July 16, 2022

The company has been constantly tweeting interesting discount-winning quizzes to attract buyers.

The smartphone comes as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 T Pro+ for the Indian market. It also comes with a Media Tek Density of 8100 chipset, a triple camera system and 67 W Turbocharging.

Among the features that stand out are a 6.6-inch FHD + LCD FFS (Fringe-field Switching) liquid display panel with a 144 Hz 7-stage adaptive refresh rate, Dolby Vision Support and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Redmi has ensured that the smartphone will have a brighter display, better camera angles and a long-lasting battery. The smartphone has a macro camera, 64 MP micro camera and a 8 MP ultra-wide camera. It also has stereo speakers and an IR Blaster. There is also a RAM booster with up to 11 GB RAM.

The Redmi K50i has some features different from the earlier K20 series – the all-glass black design is no longer there. The phone now comes in three colours- phantom blue, quicksilver and stealth black. Also, the body is all plastic now including the frame.

Pricing, availability

The smartphone will be available at the lowest price of ₹25,999 on Amazon.

As per reports, the One Plus 10R also has the same processor which makes the newly launched smartphone its immediate competitor.

The new Redmi Earbuds 3 Lite is likely to emerge as a new pair of budget earphones targeted at youngsters.

As per reports, the Redmi K20 Pro was launched in India at a price of ₹27,999 which was unusual for the brand which was known for its budget option. The earlier version had a premium all-glass design and offered a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800-series processor.