RBI leaves repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday (June 8) left the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. The decision was unanimous, and largely along expected lines.

Further, the RBI said it will also remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation. In his speech today, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the pace of monetary tightening has slowed down but uncertainty remains on the future trajectory.

In its last meeting in April, the first in the current financial year, members of the MPC made a unanimous decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent. At that point, Das had said that economic activity was resilient, and that real GDP growth was at 7 per cent in FY23.

The RBI Governor recently indicated that CPI (consumer price-based inflation) numbers for May would be lower than those for April.

This move by the RBI has not come as a surprise for most, and had been predicted by some experts prior to the bi-monthly meeting. Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda, was quoted by a ticker as saying that RBI is most likely to continue to keep interest rates paused, that is, retain repo rate at 6.5 percent.

The other members of the MPC are Shashanka Bhide (Honorary Senior Advisor, National Council of Applied Economic Research, Delhi); Ashima Goyal (Emeritus Professor, Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, Mumbai); Jayanth R Varma (Professor, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad); Rajiv Ranjan (Executive Director, RBI); and Michael Debabrata Patra (Deputy Governor, RBI).

With inputs from Aartie Rau