RBI keeps interests rates unchanged, talks about COVID ‘uncertainty’

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday expectedly left interest rates unchanged and maintained an accommodative stance as the economy faces a renewed threat to growth due to the resurgence of coronavirus cases.

The central bank kept the benchmark repurchase rate unchanged at 4 per cent and maintained accommodative policy stance to support growth.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept its estimate for economic growth unchanged at 10.5 per cent for the current fiscal.

MPC saw inflation edging up to 5.2 per cent in the first half of the new fiscal from 5 per cent in the January-March period and moderate to 4.4 per cent in Q3 of FY22.

Das said the RBI will ensure ample liquidity in the system so that productive sector gets adequate credit. The central bank will also ensure orderly conduct of government borrowing and preserve financial stability, said the bank’s governor.

The central bank governor said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases has created uncertainty over economic growth recovery. He said the focus must be on containing its spread and the economic recovery.

(With inputs from agencies)