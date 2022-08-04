OnePlus 10T 5G launched in India: Price and specifications

It is the second smartphone in India to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset after iQOO 9T

The OnePlus 10T 5G has officially been launched in India and abroad, becoming the second smartphone in India to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset after iQOO 9T.

Price in India

The device’s base variant (8GB/128GB) would cost one ₹49,999 in India. The 12GB/256GB variant is priced at ₹54,999 while the 16GB/256GB variant will be available at ₹55,999.

Sales in India will start from August 6. However, one can place a pre-order starting Thursday (August 4) night. The device will also be available for purchase on Amazon and OnePlus’s official website.

OnePlus 10T 5G specifications

The device is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5. The chipset is supported by a new 3D cooling system.

The phone has a 6.7-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 20:19 aspect ratio, a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Other features include a peak brightness of 950 nits and a max touch response rate of 1000Hz.