Normal trading suspended at BSE, NSE on Diwali Balipratipada

Normal trading will be suspended at both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada on Wednesday (October 26).
Equity, F&O and currency markets will remain closed on October 26. Commodity markets will remain closed during the morning session (9 am-5 pm), but will resume trading during the evening session, (5 pm-11:30 pm).
Since October 26 is also a settlement holiday, the commodity account balance on October 27 will not include-
- Profits from trades or positions in the commodity derivatives on October 25.
- Credits from exiting option positions on October 25.
Funds withdrawn on October 26 will be processed on October 27. The funds will be received by 2 pm on October 28.
November 8, Gurunanak Jayanti, will be the next trading holiday, as per both BSE and NSE websites.