Normal trading suspended at BSE, NSE on Diwali Balipratipada

Equity, F&O and currency markets will remain closed on October 26. Commodity markets will remain closed during the morning session, but will resume trading during the evening session

The Federal
Updated 11:10 AM, 26 October, 2022
0
COMMENTS
stock market
Funds withdrawn on October 26 will be processed on October 27. The funds will be received by 2 pm on October 28 | Pic: PTI

Normal trading will be suspended at both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada on Wednesday (October 26).

Equity, F&O and currency markets will remain closed on October 26. Commodity markets will remain closed during the morning session (9 am-5 pm), but will resume trading during the evening session, (5 pm-11:30 pm).

Also Read: BSE, NSE to conduct one-hour “muhurat trading” on Diwali

Since October 26 is also a settlement holiday, the commodity account balance on October 27 will not include-

Advertisement
  • Profits from trades or positions in the commodity derivatives on October 25.
  • Credits from exiting option positions on October 25.

Also Read: Markets rally in early trade amid firm global markets

Funds withdrawn on October 26 will be processed on October 27. The funds will be received by 2 pm on October 28.

November 8, Gurunanak Jayanti, will be the next trading holiday, as per both BSE and NSE websites.

CATCH US ON: