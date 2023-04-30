No conclusion of wrongdoing in SEBI application to SC: Adani Group

The Supreme Court had on March 2 asked Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to conclude within two months its probe into allegations levelled by Hindenburg Research against Adani Group

Capital markets regulator SEBI has not concluded any wrongdoing in its application to the country’s top court, seeking six more months to complete a probe into allegations against Adani Group, the conglomerate run by billionaire Gautam Adani said.

The Supreme Court had on March 2 asked Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to conclude within two months its probe into allegations levelled by US short-seller Hindenburg Research against Adani Group. SEBI was to file a status report on May 2 but on Saturday it made an application seeking extension. Hindenburg in January accused Adani Group of accounting fraud and using a web of companies in tax havens to inflate revenue and stock prices, even as debt piled up.

Also read: SEBI seeks SC extension for Adani-Hindenburg probe

Conglomerate denies charge

Advertisement

The conglomerate has repeatedly denied all the allegations. SEBI in its application filed on Saturday stated that it needs six months to “arrive at conclusive finding” in case of those where “prima facie violations have been found” and “to revalidate the analysis and arrive at conclusive finding” where “prima facie violations have not been found”.

Investigation/examination relating to 12 suspicious transactions, reveals that these “are complex and have many sub-transactions and a rigorous investigation of these transactions would require collation of data/information from various sources along with detailed analysis including verification of submissions made by the companies,” SEBI said in the application.

“It is pertinent to note that in the SEBI application filed before the Hon’ble Supreme Court, there are no conclusions of any alleged wrongdoing,” Adani Group said in a statement.

“The SEBI application only cites the allegations made in the short-sellers report, which are still under investigation.”

Cover up bid, says Oppn



The delay in the SEBI probe met with scepticism in some quarters. “This is a joke. @SEBI_India has been investigating since October 2021 when they replied to my letter of July. While they prima facie see violations (no surprise)-they want 6 months to protect their favourite businessman so that he can get maximum time to cover up,” TMC MP Mahua Moitra tweeted.

This is a joke. @SEBI_India has been investigating since October 2021 when they replied to my letter of July. While they prima facie see violations (no surprise)-they want 6 months to protect their favorite businessman so that he can get maximum time to cover up. pic.twitter.com/dJI5KT4wVT — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 29, 2023

Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena UBT hoped the SC would ensure that the SEBI investigation does not come in a sealed cover. “The public deserves to know the truth, hopefully CJI will truly end the sealed cover based judgements for the sake of transparency.” Quoting a news report of SEBI red flagging “12 suspicious transactions and possible stock price manipulations” and “possible case of insider trading”, she said, the six-month extension sought “is nothing but buying more time – maybe till General Elections?”

Also read: Adani to raise $1-1.5 bn for financing green energy projects

Two probe categories

In its application to the Supreme Court, SEBI said it has crystallised two sets of categories for the probe. The first covers allegations made in the Hindenburg report. These allegations include “12 suspicious transactions for possible violations related to misrepresentation of financials, circumvention of Regulations and/or fraudulent nature of transactions.”

It also includes possible violations “related to related party transactions (RPT) disclosures, corporate governance related matters, minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms in the context of FPI shareholding and possible stock price manipulation in various stocks of Adani Group,” the application, seen by PTI, said.

The second category relates to trading in Adani Group stocks in the periods pre and post Hindenburg Report. The probe in this category includes possible violations of FPI regulations, ODI norms, insider trading regulations and norms of short selling.

SEBI submitted that in respect of the probe relating to 12 suspicious transactions, these are complex and have many sub-transactions. A rigorous investigation of these transactions would require collation of data from various sources along with detailed analysis including verification of submissions made by the companies, it said.

Also read: Transfer of Jaipur Intl airport business by AAI to Adani group exempt from GST

Six-member panel

The apex court, while directing the setting up of a six-member committee headed by former apex court judge Justice AM Sapre for the assessment of the extant regulatory framework and for making recommendations to strengthen the process, had said that it was appropriate to set up such a panel of experts in order to protect Indian investors against the volatility of the kind which has been witnessed in the recent past.

The Justice Sapre panel is to be provided assistance by the Centre and other statutory agencies including the SEBI chairperson. The Centre had agreed to the apex court’s proposal to set up a committee, to be headed by a former Supreme Court judge, to go into the regulatory regimes.

(With Agency inputs)