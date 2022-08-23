NDTV denies sale of majority stake to Adani Group

“Without any discussion with NDTV or its founder-promoters, a notice has been served upon them by VCPL, stating that it has exercised its rights to acquire 99.50% control of RRPR , the promoter-owned company that owns 29.18% of NDTV,” said NDTV in a BSE release

The Adani Group, with a presence in industries ranging from edible oil to data centres to telecom, said on Tuesday it is acquiring a significant stake in NDTV, one of the nation’s leading media houses.

However, later in the evening on Tuesday, publicly listed NDTV denied the sale of a majority stake. “Without any discussion with NDTV or its founder-promoters, a notice has been served upon them by Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL), stating that it (VCPL) has exercised its rights to acquire 99.50% control of RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd (RRPRH), the promoter-owned company that owns 29.18% of NDTV,” said NDTV in a BSE release.

“The notice from VCPL is based on a loan agreement it entered with NDTV founders Radhika and Prannoy Roy in 2009-10. The notice states that VCPL has exercised its option to convert 19,90,000 warrants into equity shares of RRPRH at Rs 10/- per share, and that a total of Rs 1.99 crore has been transferred to RRPRH. The NDTV founders and the company would like to make it clear that this exercise of rights by VCPL was executed without any input from, conversation with, or consent of the NDTV founders, who, like NDTV, have been made aware of this exercise of rights only today. As recently as yesterday, NDTV had informed the stock exchanges that there was no change in the shareholding of its founders.”

Adanil’s announcement

Adani’s media arm announced plans to acquire a 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV. Post deal, it would make an open offer to acquire another 26 per cent stake in NDTV, in keeping with SEBI norms.

The acquisition of a 29.18 per cent stake was to be indirect, made through VCPL, a wholly owned subsidiary of AMG Media Networks, which is owned by Adani Enterprises, an entity listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Open offer

Under the open offer, VCPL and AMG Media, along with Adani Enterprises, offered ₹294 each for the acquisition of up to 1.7 crore fully paid-up equity shares of NDTV from the public shareholders. A public announcement has been made by JM Financial Ltd, which is managing the offer on behalf of the acquirers.

“The offer price is higher than the price determined in accordance with Regulation 8(2) of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations,” the offer said.

On Tuesday, shares of NDTV settled at ₹366.20 on the BSE, up 2.61 per cent from the previous close. On the other hand, most of Adani Group stocks ended lower following a report that the conglomerate is ‘deeply overleveraged’, with the group predominantly using debt to invest aggressively across existing as well as new businesses.

VCPL has exercised the right to acquire 99.5 per cent of the equity shares of RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd, a promoter group company of NDTV, which holds a 29.18 per cent stake in the media group, a press release said.

AMG CEO Sanjay Pugalia said this “acquisition is a significant milestone” in the company’s goal to “pave the path of new age media across platforms”. “AMNL seeks to empower Indian citizens, consumers and those interested in India, with information and knowledge. With its leading position in news and its strong and diverse reach across genres and geographies, NDTV is the most suitable broadcast and digital platform to deliver on our vision. We look forward to strengthening NDTV’s leadership in news delivery,” he added.

NDTV operates three national news channels – NDTV 24×7, NDTV India and NDTV Profit. It has a substantial presence in online media as well.