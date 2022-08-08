Nasdaq continues to be leading US exchange; lists 3 of 5 key IPOs

As per reports, three of the top five largest initial public offerings are listed on the exchange

Nasdaq continues to be the leading US exchange for healthcare, consumer and technology IPOs with the stock exchange witnessing nearly 108 initial public offerings in the first half of 2022.

The stock exchange has reportedly raised a total of $12 billion from the new additions.

As per reports, three of the top five largest initial public offerings are listed on the exchange.

“Despite a slower start to the year, there’s a healthy pipeline of companies across all sectors that are waiting for their opportunity to IPO in the next 12 months,” said Nelson Griggs, president, Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

Advertisement

In the first six months of 2022, 49 operating companies and 59 SPACS (Special -purpose acquisition companies) were found listed on Nasdaq.

The stock exchange has an estimated 87 per cent win rate in the US market.

Six companies have also transferred their corporate listing to Nasdaq, representing a combined $8.6 billion in market value.

Also Read: US economy shrinks for 2nd straight quarter, raises fears of a recession.

Among the largest IPOs listed on the stock exchange are TPG Inc. and SPAC, Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp.

SPACS are shell corporations listed on a stock exchange with the purpose of acquiring a private company, thus making it public without going through the traditional initial public offering process.

Nasdaq welcomed 84 per cent of all SPAC IPOs, raising $8.7 billion.

As per reports, nearly 31 SPAC business combinations were listed on Nasdaq in the first half of 2022.

Nasdaq’s win rate in healthcare, consumer and technology was 95 per cent, 88 per cent and 100 per cent respectively.

During the first two quarters of the year, Nasdaq’s European Markets welcomed 46 new listings in the Nordics, which raised EUR 586.7 million.

Nasdaq is a global electronic marketplace for buying and selling securities. Nasdaq opened for business on February 8, 1971.

Stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange include technology giants Apple Inc., Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet, Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Tesla Inc.