Myntra announces launch of Nalli saree brand on its platform

E-commerce platform Myntra has announced a partnership with Nalli, which marks the saree brand’s entry into the e-commerce marketplace, the first outside of its own website and will offer more than 1,000 styles to customers across the country.

Established in the year 1928, Nalli is a household name as a saree brand and has been at the forefront of the textile and retail business in the country.

Also read: Myntra changes logo after complaint says signage offensive to women

“Nalli is known for its unconventional ‘Every Day Value Price’ strategy, which relies on the unrivalled quality of products at competent prices, achieved from operational excellence and optimising cost structures,” Myntra said in a press release.

Advertisement

“In its first-ever association with an e-commerce marketplace, Nalli will leverage Myntra’s network across the country and amplify its reach while fast-tracking its online journey. The brand will also connect with shoppers through Myntra’s industry-defining social commerce initiatives, including MLive and M-Studio to exponentially increase the visibility of the much-adored heritage brand,” the fashion e-commerce platform added.

Commenting on the launch of Nalli, Padmakumar Pal, VP, Category Management, Myntra said, “Saree, as a category, is witnessing strong growth on our platform with demand coming, both from traditional as well as emerging markets. An increasing number of women in tier 2 and 3 markets are now buying sarees online, creating a huge opportunity for both Nalli and Myntra to address.

“We are excited to feature the legacy brand ‘Nalli’ on Myntra and are confident that this partnership will strengthen our ability to cater to the widespread admiration for one of the most-loved attires in the country among our premium fashion-conscious customer base for whom quality and authenticity is of utmost importance. This partnership strengthens Myntra’s branded play and is a testament to the trust big brands place in Myntra as we help them connect with newer customers across the country.”

Talking about the association with Myntra, Lavanya Nalli, Vice Chairman, said, “We have been on a growth spree in India and internationally and continue to expand across stores and www.nalli.com. Partnering with a trusted e-commerce partner like Myntra will enable us to access customers from far and wide. Myntra is known for its reach all over India, its customer-centricity, which is something we value very highly and its market leadership in the e-commerce space.

“We want to be able to reach Nalli customers through as many shopping formats as convenient for them and our partnership with Myntra will enable us to cater to the customers who can now shop for the best of Nalli offerings from the convenience of their homes via our own website or via Myntra. We are looking forward to launching many exclusive new collections in the coming months and bringing top quality saris at prices you cannot find anywhere else.”