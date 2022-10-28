Motorola’s Moto X40 smartphone set to release soon

Motorola, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo, is set to introduce a new smartphone in the X series, the Moto X40

Motorola, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lenovo, is set to introduce a new smartphone in the X series, the Moto X40.

A Lenovo executive teased the smartphone but offered little detail regarding the yet to be released smart phone.

Moto X40 will replace the 2021 released Moto Edge X30. The new X series smart phone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

General manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group Chen Jin through a post on Chinese microblogging website Weibo hinted towards the release of Moto X40. He asked people what they hoped to get out of the new phone.

According to sources, the phone will offer a full-HD+ display panel, house a 50MP primary rear camera. It would also offer 68W fast charging.

The smartphone was previously listed in the China Compulsory Certification (3C) database with the model number XT2301-5.

The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model earlier released Moto X30 had a starting price of ₹37,000 when it was introduced in China in December 2021.