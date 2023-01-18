Recession fears? Microsoft to sack 10,000 employees

The company says it has notified 10,000 employees that they are being laid off.

Microsoft is shedding 10,000 staff, almost 5 per cent of its workforce. This drastic move is in response to macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.

The company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that had just notified employees of the layoffs, some of which begin immediately.

The company said it will also be making changes to its hardware portfolio and consolidating its leased office locations — all of which are designed to save about USD 1.2 billion.

