Meta India head Ajit Mohan quits

According to the company, Ajit decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity outside the company

Social media giant Meta on Thursday (November 3) said its India head Ajit Mohan has resigned from the company.

“Ajit has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity outside the company.”

Also Read: WhatsApp outage: Electronics & IT Ministry asks Meta to submit report

“Over the last four years, he has played an important role in shaping and scaling our India operations so they can serve many millions of Indian businesses, partners and people,” Meta’s Global Business Group Vice President Nicola Mendelsohn said in a statement.

Advertisement

Sources said Mohan has resigned with immediate effect. Mohan had joined Meta, which was earlier known as Facebook, in January 2019 from Hotstar.

Also Read: Facebook parent Meta Q3 revenue, profit decline

“We remain deeply committed to India and have a strong leadership team in place to carry on all our work and partnerships. We are grateful for Ajit’s leadership and contribution and wish him the very best for the future,” Mendelsohn said.

(With inputs from agencies)