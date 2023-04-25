Maruti Suzuki updates all models to meet stricter emission standards

All of Maruti Suzuki's hatchbacks, sedans, MPVs, SUVs, and commercial vehicles are now compliant with the BSVI Phase-II real driving emissions regulations and can also run on E20 fuel.

Maruti Suzuki India announced that it has updated all of its vehicle models to comply with the more stringent emission standards of the BSVI regulations. This announcement was made on Tuesday (April 25).

All company hatchbacks, sedans, MPVs, SUVs and commercial vehicles are now compliant with the new BSVI Phase-II real driving emissions (RDE) regulations, alongside being compatible with E20 fuel as well, the auto major said in a statement.

New features added

The new RDE compliant Maruti Suzuki cars feature an enhanced on-board diagnostics (OBD) system to monitor emission control systems of the car in real-time and will notify drivers in case of any malfunction, it added.

The products now also come equipped with an electronic stability control (ESC) system, MSI said.

“At Maruti Suzuki, we are always finding new and innovative ways to reduce emissions from our vehicles. The Government’s drive to incorporate the new BS6 Phase II norms will go a long way in controlling emissions from vehicles over their entire lifespan,” Maruti Suzuki India Chief Technical Officer C V Raman noted.

During this upgrade, the company also took the opportunity to delight customers even more by equipping cars with ESC, a leading safety feature globally, he added.

Maruti Suzuki currently sells 15 models in the country.

From April 1 this year, vehicles need to have an on-board self-diagnostic device to monitor the real time driving emission levels.

The device constantly monitors key parts for meeting emission standards such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors, to keep a close watch on emissions.

In a scenario wherein the emissions exceed the parameters, the device indicates through warning lights that the vehicle be submitted for a service.

India had leapfrogged to BSVI emission regime from BSIV norm with effect from April 1, 2020. The transition saw the domestic automobile industry pumping in around Rs 70,000 crore to upgrade its technology. In 2016, the government asked the automobile industry to upgrade to BSVI norms by April 2020.

Deteriorating air pollution situation in various cities, including Delhi-NCR, was one of the prominent reasons to usher in stricter vehicular emission norms in the country.

Lesser sulphur content

Sulphur content is the major difference between BSIV and BSVI norms.

India adopted Euro-III equivalent (or Bharat Stage-III) fuel with a sulphur content of 350 ppm in 2010 and then took seven years to move to BSIV that had a sulphur content of 50 ppm.

BSVI petrol and diesel contain just 10 parts per million (PPM) of sulphur.