Manasi Tata appointed director on boards of Kirloskar-Toyota JV companies

Vikram S Kirloskar's wife Geetanjali has taken charge as the new chairman and MD at KSPL

Vikram S Kirloskar’s daughter Manasi Tata has been appointed director on the board of Kirloskar Systems Pvt Ltd’s (KSPL) joint-venture companies, KSPL said on Monday. These companies include Toyota Industries Engine India Pvt Ltd (TIEI), Kirloskar Toyota Textile Machinery Pvt Ltd (KTTM), Toyota Material Handling India Pvt Ltd (TMHIN), and Denso Kirloskar Industries Pvt Ltd (DNKI).

Manasi Tata’s appointment as director, which is to take effect immediately, comes after the untimely passing of Vikram S Kirloskar, former chairman and managing director of KSPL. His wife, Geetanjali Kirloskar, has already taken charge as the new chairman and managing director at KSPL.

Manasi Tata, a graduate from the Rhode Island School of Design in the US, is trained in Toyota manufacturing processes and the Japanese work culture. She is a fifth-generation scion of the Kirloskar group of companies.