Lava Blaze 5G, India’s cheapest 5G smartphone, is here. Find out how to buy it

Lava's cheapest 5G smartphone, Lava Blaze 5G, was launched in India on Tuesday. The smartphone, an Amazon Special product, will be available for an introductory price of ₹9,999 from November 15

Homegrown smartphone manufacturer Lava has launched the cheapest 5G smartphone in India. The Lava Blaze 5G smartphone will be available at an introductory price of ₹9,999.

Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled Lava Blaze 5G at the Indian Mobile Congress in New Delhi on October 4. The phone was launched in India on Wednesday.

Lava Blaze 5G, an Amazon Special product, will be available on the e-commerce site from November 15.

Lava Blaze 5G: Price

The smartphone, priced at ₹10,999, will cost ₹9,999 at a special launch-day offer price.

Introducing Blaze 5G at special launch day offer of Rs. 9,999.

✅ 4GB RAM + 3GB Virtual RAM

✅ 16.55cm (6.5”) HD+ IPS Display

✅ 50MP AI Triple Camera

Lava Blaze 5G: Specifications

The smartphone weighs 207 grams, measures 165.3×76.4×8.9mm. It comes with 4GB RAM +3GB Virtual RAM and 128GB storage.

It has a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS Display, a triple rear camera with 50MP primary AI camera. There is also an 8MP front camera for selfies and face unlocking.

Lava Blaze 5G supports 2k video recording.