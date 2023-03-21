Jayanti Chauhan to head Bisleri International after Tata group withdraws

Veteran industrialist Ramesh Chauhan said that they are not selling Bisleri International and his daughter Jayanti will now steer the company

Jayanti Chauhan, the daughter of Bisleri International chairman, Ramesh Chouhan will take over the reins of the multi-crore business, after the Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) has withdrawn from a buyout.

Bisleri founder chairman Ramesh Chauhan told Economic Times that they do not want to sell the business and his daughter Jayanti will run the company with their professional team headed by CEO Angelo George. Jayanti is currently the vice-chairperson at the company.

Earlier in November 2022, when the 82-veteran industrialist Ramesh Chauhan told the media that he was scouting for a buyer for his packaged water business Bisleri International, and that he is in talks with many players, including Tata Consumer Products Ltd, he admitted that his daughter Jayanti was not interested in taking over the company.

But, now, Chauhan has said that he does not plan to sell his packaged water business and is not in talks with any parties on this. And, that his daughter will be at the helm henceforth.

Know all about Jayanti Chauhan

JRC, as she is popularly known, joined her the company her father founded, Bisleri, at the age of 24. She took charge of the Delhi office, where she started off from the bottom. She has also renovated the factory and brought in automation in various processes. According to the company website, Jayanti has also restructured departments such as HR, sales and marketing. With the extensive global exposure and cross category experience, she took charge of the Mumbai office in 2011.

She has been aggressively involved in streamlining the operations for Bisleri Mineral Water, Vedica Natural Mineral Water from the Himalayas (the Luxury Segment), Fizzy Fruit Drinks and Bisleri Hand Purifier. She is particularly focussed on the Vedica brand.

Besides, she has provided key insights in marketing and branding and has a keen interest in digital marketing. The website said that she is completely involved in advertising and communication development at Bisleri.

Jayanti has studied product development at Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles, Fashion Styling at the Istituto Marangoni Milano, and Fashion Styling and Photography at London College of Fashion.

No deal with Tata Group

Chauhan had been in talks with the Tata group’s FMCG arm TCPL for nearly four months. However, the deal seems to fallen through.

Last week, TCPL announced that it ceased the talks with Bisleri and that it “has not entered into any definitive agreement or binding commitment on this matter.”

In its regulatory update, TCPL said that in this regard, “the company wishes to update that it has now ceased negotiations with Bisleri with regard to a potential transaction and to confirm that the company has not entered into any definitive agreement or binding commitment on this matter”.

Tata Group’s Tata Consumer already owns a bottled water business under the NourishCo brand, and the proposed acquisition of Bisleri was meant to give it a further boost.

Across India, Ramesh Chauhan-owned Bisleri International has over 150 manufacturing plants and a network of over 4,000 distributors with 5,000 trucks. The packaged water market is estimated to be ₹20,000 crore, of which 60 per cent is unorganised. While Bisleri owns 32 per cent of the organised market.