Innova Hycross design vastly different from Crysta; has SUV-like features

Toyota is working on a new version of the Innova MPV expected to be called Innova Hycross. The car will make its global debut in October 2022

Toyota is working on a new version of the Innova MPV expected to be called Innova Hycross. The car will make its global debut in October 2022.

The company has given a glimpse of Innova Hycross on its social media handle. The image shows the front-edge design of the car which is completely different from the current Innova Crysta.

Also Read: Over 50 lakh vehicles deregistered in Delhi till Oct 17 this year

Toyota is already testing mules of the Innova Hycross on Indian roads. The car will be a petrol-only offering that will get a strong or mild hybrid system.

Advertisement

The car’s front has an up-right hexagonal grille which helps increase the road presence and appeal of the Innova Hycross. The car has sleek LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps.

Also Read: Chinese flying car tested in Dubai; launch likely in 2-3 years

The car’s bonnet has a strong crease which gives an SUV like look to it.

Spy shots have revealed that there will be horizontally mounted LED tail lamps and 10-spoke alloy wheels. In terms of dimensions, the car will be slightly larger than the Innova Crysta. This means more cabin space.