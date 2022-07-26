Infosys to hire 300 Singaporean workers in next 3 years

Infosys Singapore
Infosys, along with Infosys Compaz, will hire these individuals as part of an IMDA programme.

Infosys said on Tuesday it has committed to hiring 300 Singaporean workers over the next three years across a variety of roles. To support Singapore governments ongoing programmes to create employment opportunities for freshers and mid-career professionals, Infosys has collaborated with Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA), a statutory board, under the Ministry of Communications and Information, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services company said. Infosys will aim to hire technology professionals, mature PMETs (Professionals, Managers, Executives, and Technicians) from tech and non-tech backgrounds, as well as fresh graduates from polytechnics and universities to create a skilled and future-ready workforce in Singapore, it said in a statement.

Infosys, along with Infosys Compaz (iCompaz) a joint venture between Infosys Limited and Temasek Holdings will hire these individuals as part of IMDAs TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) Company-Led Training (CLT) programme, it was stated.

