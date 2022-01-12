Infosys Q3 net profit up 11.8% at Rs 5,809 cr

The IT firm also increased its revenue growth guidance for FY22 to 19.5-20 per cent.

Infosys on Wednesday posted a surge of 11.8 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,809 crore for the December 2021 quarter, up from Rs 5,197 crore in the same quarter last year.

Infosys revenue grew 22.9 per cent to Rs 31,867 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 from Rs 25,927 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

The Bengaluru-based company had registered a net profit (after minority interest) of Rs 5,197 crore a year ago, a regulatory filing said.

“Our strong performance and market share gains are a testament to the enormous confidence our clients have in us to help them in their digital transformation,” said Salil Parekh, managing director and chief executive officer at Infosys in a press statement.

Infosys reported deal wins worth $2.53 billion in the reported quarter.