India’s GDP grows 20.1% April-June on low base

April-July fiscal deficit clocks at 21.3%. Eight core sector growth at 9.4% in July, against (-) 7.6% in year-ago period

India’s GDP for the April-June quarter (Q1) of the ongoing financial year 2021-22 (FY22) grew 20.1 per cent year on year, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Tuesday.

The current rise can be attributed to a low base last year. In the 2020 April-June quarter, the economy contracted 24.4 per cent on account of the COVID-19 lockdowns. The economy grew by 1.6 per cent for FY 2021 Q4 after showing contraction for the first two quarters and turning slightly positive in Q3.

“GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q1 of 2021-22 is estimated at ₹ 32.38 lakh crore, as against ₹ 26.95 lakh crore in Q1 of 2020-21, showing a growth of 20.1 percent as compared to a contraction of 24.4 percent in Q1 2020-21,” a statement from the ministry said.

The growth marks an improvement from a slump last year helped by accelerated manufacturing in spite of the second wave of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the April-July fiscal deficit came at 21.3 per cent (₹15.07 lakh crore) of FY22 target. The eight core sector growth came at 9.4 per cent in July, against (-) 7.6 per cent in year-ago period.