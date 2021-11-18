In lacklustre market debut, Paytm shares fall 20% from IPO price

High valuation, lack of ‘focus and direction’ in revenue model may have weighed the stock down

A week after Nykaa made a blockbuster debut on the stock markets, listing at a nearly 80% premium to its IPO price, its unicorn peer Paytm got less lucky. One 97 Communications, which runs digital payments platform Paytm, made a weak debut on the stock market on Thursday, its shares falling around 9% from the IPO price.

Against its issue price of ₹2,150, the Paytm stock fell ₹200, or 9.3%, to trade at ₹ 1,950 on the NSE this morning. The loss widened by as much as 21% in mid-morning trade to hit an intraday low of ₹1,705.

Perhaps in an indication of investor concerns, Paytm’s ₹18,300 crore IPO — billed as India’s biggest-ever — did not draw the kind of bids that Nykaa, Zomato or Latent View Analytics did. After faltering for a few days, the offer scraped through on the final day; in all, the IPO was subscribed just 1.89 times.

Investor concerns

Stock market experts linked Paytm’s lacklustre debut to investor scepticism over its high valuation. A Macquarie Research note to investors said there are flaws in the ‘focus and direction’ of the fintech platform’s revenue model, and that Patym is a ‘cash guzzler’.

Paytm operates in fields where bigger rivals such as Amazon, Flipkart and Google already have a sizeable presence, the research note pointed out. It further said achieving scale with profitability is ‘a big challenge’, and that regulations and competition are concerns, too.

Over the long term, severe competition and a tighter regulatory regime will pull down the take rates in the company’s distribution business, Macquarie said. The scrip got an Underperform rating.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, an engineer by qualification, founded Paytm in 2010 with a focus on mobile recharges. Since then, the internet company has diversified rapidly into several payment services segments. The demonetisation move of 2016, which lead to a severe currency crunch across the country, substantially boosted Paytm’s prospects.

Today, the company operates in segments ranging from mobile wallets to payments banking and insurance.