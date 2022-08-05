In a first, Chennai’s Nalli sarees now available on Myntra platform

While TN silk saree brands such as Nalli, Kumaran, Pothy's and Thulasi have their own individual e-commerce sites, this could be the first time a brand is expanding to a third-party e-commerce portal

E-commerce platform Myntra has announced a partnership with Nalli, which marks the saree brand’s entry into the e-commerce marketplace, the first outside of its own website, and will offer more than 1,000 styles to customers across the country.

Established in the year 1928, Nalli is a household name as a saree brand and has been at the forefront of the textile and retail business in the country.

The deal represents a milestone for the silk saree retail business in Tamil Nadu. While brands such as Nalli, Kumaran, Pothy’s and Thulasi have their own individual e-commerce sites, this could be the first time a brand is expanding to a third-party e-commerce portal.

“In its first-ever association with an e-commerce marketplace, Nalli will leverage Myntra’s network across the country and amplify its reach while fast-tracking its online journey. The brand will also connect with shoppers through Myntra’s industry-defining social commerce initiatives, including MLive and M-Studio to exponentially increase the visibility of the much-adored heritage brand,” Myntra said in a press release.

Commenting on the launch of Nalli, Padmakumar Pal, VP, Category Management, Myntra said, “Saree, as a category, is witnessing strong growth on our platform with demand coming, both from traditional as well as emerging markets. An increasing number of women in tier 2 and 3 markets are now buying sarees online, creating a huge opportunity for both Nalli and Myntra to address.”

Growth plans

Talking about the association with Myntra, Lavanya Nalli, Vice Chairman, said, “We have been on a growth spree in India and internationally and continue to expand across stores and www.nalli.com. Partnering with a trusted e-commerce partner like Myntra will enable us to access customers from far and wide.