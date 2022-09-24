IMA (South) Marketing Awards: The Federal bags bronze for campaign

This is the fourth award bagged by The Federal in just three years since launch

At the Indian Marketing Awards (SOUTH) 2022, The Federal bagged the Bronze Award for the ‘Best Use of Sponsored Content Campaign’.

The Federal‘s award was for sponsored content campaign ‘LoanTap Personal Finance’.

The awards have been created to recognise and reward a diverse set of companies that either have their corporate offices and/ or have marketing divisions headquartered in South India. The awards are also open to companies headquartered elsewhere in the country, but have created and run a campaign for the South market.

According to the organisers, the awards celebrate the best organisations, individuals and teams working in South India who have taken confident and innovative steps towards finding ways to enter or expand their presence across the region/ country.

The Indian Marketing Awards (IMA) South 2022 was announced on Friday (September 23) at the CMO Summit in Bangalore.

Last year, The Federal took home the prestigious RedInk Award under the Human Rights Print category for its incisive reportage on the horrific custodial deaths at Sathankulam in Tamil Nadu. You may read the report here.

Earlier, The Federal won the Wan-Ifra Silver 2019 for its Interactive on India’s Chandrayaan II and then Wan-Ifra Gold Medal 2021 on Interactive on NASA’s Perseverance Rover on a ride across the Martian surface.