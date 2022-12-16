I was wrong: Narayana Murthy on keeping family away from Infosys’ leadership role

Murthy said he had subscribed to the idea initially because he “was afraid that some people may bring undeserving candidates and put them in positions”

In a change in stance, Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy has admitted that he was “completely wrong” in keeping family members of the company’s founders away from leadership positions.

Rohan Murty, his son, though had a short stint with the company in 2013 — he served as his father’s executive assistant – but it was not in a leadership role. Other children of founder’s have not worked at the company.

Change of heart

Reacting to a question on whether Infosys’s succession concerns would have been addressed if children of founders were allowed, Narayana Murthy said that he was wrong in his earlier stance, reports Moneycontrol.com.

“I think I was depriving this organisation of legitimate talent. I take back whatever I said. I think that every individual must have the same opportunity as every other individual if he or she is considered the best person for the role,” he was reported as saying.

Earlier stance

Murthy said he had subscribed to that idea initially because he “was afraid that some people may bring undeserving candidates and put them in positions.” He added that he wanted the company’s future to be strong.

“I was completely wrong, I take back that. I admit I was wrong. Today, my view is that you should not worry about what nationality, what heritage, or whose son or daughter you are, as long as you have the best competence for a position. But, you have to go through the proper process of maturing in the organisation before being given a suitable position or responsibility,” Murthy said.

No plan B: Nilekani

The succession plan of Infosys was in focus at the company’s 40th anniversary celebrations on December 14, as non-Executive Chairman Nandan Nilekani said that there is no plan B if whoever he hands over the reins to doesn’t work out for the company.

“…I’ll be handing over to a chairman at whatever point that I exit from the scene, who will be a non-founder. There’s no plan B now,” the report quoted him, adding Nilekani said that while he has maintained that he will stay at the company for as long as is needed, he does not want to stay for too long.