Harsha Engineers’ shares debut with 36% premium

Shares of Harsha Engineers International Ltd on Monday (September 26) were listed with a premium of more than 36 per cent against the issue price of ₹330 a piece.

The company’s shares made their debut at ₹444, reflecting a jump of 34.54 per cent against the issue price on the BSE. It later rallied 46.87 per cent to ₹484.70. On the NSE, the scrip opened at ₹450, higher by 36.36 per cent.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Harsha Engineers International got subscribed 74.70 times earlier this month. The offer worth up to ₹755 crore had a price range at ₹314-330 a share.

The company is a leading manufacturer of precision bearing cages. It has five manufacturing facilities, including at Changodar and Moraiya in Gujarat, Changshu in China and at Ghimbav Brasov in Romania.

