GST Council to decriminalise 3 offences; no new taxes or hikes announced

The GST Council has agreed to decriminalise certain offences and doubled the threshold for launching persecution to Rs 2 crore, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said on Saturday.

No new taxes were brought and no tax increase on any item was announced at the GST Council’s 48th meeting.

Seven items left out

However, the Council could decide on only eight out of the 15 agenda items due to paucity of time, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. The items not considered included one pertaining to the setting up of appellate tribunals for GST (Goods and Services Tax).

The topic of mechanisms to curb tax evasion in pan masala and gutkha businesses also could not be taken up.

Malhotra also said the GST on online gaming and casinos was not discussed, as the report of a Group of Ministers (GoM), headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, on the issue submitted its report only a couple of days back. The report was not even circulated to GST Council members, he added.

Decriminalised offences

According to the government’s press release, the three offences that have been decriminalised include obstructing or preventing any officer in discharging his duties, deliberately tempering with material evidence, and failing to supply information.

In two tax reductions, the GST on husk on pulses reduced to nil from 5%, while that on ethyl alcohol or biofuel supplied to refineries for blending with motor spirit (petrol) came down to 5% from 18%.

Sitharaman said the Council has also clarified what constitutes an SUV and attracts the tax applicable to such categories of automobiles.

The GST Council is the highest decision-making body of the one-nation, one-tax (GST) regime. It is headed by the Union Finance Minister, and all states and UT are represented in the body.

