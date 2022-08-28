Govt orders edible oil firms to declare correct net quantity in volume on packaging

The edible oil weight differs at different temperature. To ensure consumer gets the correct quantity in package, manufacturers have been told to pack the products without mentioning temperature and to ensure the quantity declared on the package in volume and mass should be correct

Manufacturers, packers, and importers of edible oil have been asked by the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, to declare the correct net quantity of their product in volume without temperature besides declaring the weight. They need to make sure that the volume and the mass is mentioned accurately on the packaging, said a recent release issued by the government.

They have also been advised by the department of consumer affairs to correct their labeling of declaring net quantity in the units of volume without mentioning temperature with weight of the product, within six months, i.e., by January 15, 2023.

Currently, manufacturers, packers, and importers declare the net quantity of edible oil etc., in volume, mentioning the temperature at the time of packing along with the unit of mass. A few manufacturers showed temperature as high as 600 degree celsius, said the release.

Also read: Edible oil prices in India likely to drop as Indonesia lifts ban on palm oil export

Advertisement

“It has been observed that such declaration of net quantity of edible oil, vanaspati ghee etc., in terms of volume keeping the volume fixed (for example 1 litre) at different temperatures with mass, which differs, when the packaging mentions a higher temperature.

For example, the release said the weight of soyabean edible oil may be different at different temperatures keeping the volume at one litre. If the temperature is at 21 degrees C, the weight of the oil is 919.1 g, however, if the temperature is 60 degrees C, the weight of the same oil is 892.6 g.

Therefore, the weight of edible oil is different at different temperature. Hence, to ensure that the consumer gets the correct quantity in the package at the time of purchase, the manufacturers, packers, and importers of edible oil etc., have been advised to pack the said products without mentioning temperature and to ensure that the quantity declared on the package in volume and mass should be correct, said the release.

Also read: As edible oil prices spike, households shift to unbranded, cheaper oils: Report

Under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 it is mandatory to declare the net quantity in terms of standard units of weight or measure apart from other declarations on all pre-packaged commodities in the interest of consumers.

According to the provisions made under the rules the net quantity of edible oil, vanaspati ghee etc., needs to be declared either in weight or volume and if declared in volume, then the equivalent weight of the commodity mandatorily to be declared. It is observed that industries are proactively mentioning temperature while declaring the net quantity in volume.