God of War: Ragnarok launched; digital upgrade option available

In the game, according to the developers, one can "journey through dangerous and stunning landscapes while facing a wide variety of enemy creatures, monsters and Norse gods as Kratos and Atreus search for answers”.

God of War: Ragnarok, the sequel to God of War (2018) has been launched on Wednesday (November 9) with Sony PlayStation asking gamers to be ready to “embark on an epic and heartfelt journey”.

“Embark on an epic and heartfelt journey as Kratos and Atreus struggle with holding on and letting go,” according to PlayStation’s God of War: Ragnarok website.

In God of War: Ragnarok, Fimbulwinter is well underway. Kratos and his son Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will end the world, the game’s portal further said.

#GodofWarRagnarok is OFFICIALLY LIVE! On behalf of everyone here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our development partners, thank you to our wonderful fans for supporting us. Every person who touched this game put their all into it, we hope you love it as much as we do 💙 pic.twitter.com/N7IR9p2jCD — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) November 9, 2022

“Along the way, they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. The threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer. Kratos and Atreus must choose between their own safety and the safety of the realms,” it added.

According to PlayStation’s blog, God of War: Ragnarok will have an upgrade path. “Yes, God of War Ragnarök will offer a digital upgrade option from a disc or digital PS4 game to the digital PS5 version for an additional cost.”

“To play this game on PS5, your system may need to be updated to the latest system software. Although this game is playable on PS5, some features available on PS4 may be absent,” as per the blog.