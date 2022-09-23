Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale offers huge discounts on smartphones

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale has begun, throwing open a barrage of offers on several products across categories, leaving customers with a problem of plenty.

The sale began on Thursday, September 22 for Plus members, who get early access to various offers given by Flipkart. For non-Plus members, the Big Billion Days sale began on Friday, September 23 and will run till September 30 for both kinds of customers.

Several affordable, mid-range, and flagship smartphones are being offered at deep discounts during the Big Billion Days sale.

Apart from the direct discounts, Flipkart is also offering 10 percent off on customers using eligible ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards. Also, new customers would get a discount of ₹100, if they sign up during the sale.

Advertisement

There are several offers on a range of smartphones. The Poco C31 is being offered at a starting price of Rs 5,999, making it the cheapest smartphone with great features under Rs 7,000. Poco has also given discount on its M4 Pro and X4 Pro 5G, starting from Rs 9,749 and Rs 13,999, respectively.

The high end Poco F4 5G starts at Rs 23,499 as against the original price of Rs 28,999, and also has an additional discount of Rs 1,500 using Axis Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions.

Realme phones are also coming with great discounts that go up to Rs 4,000. The 9i 5G starts at Rs 10,999 while 4G smartphones like Realme 9 and Realme 9i are available at discounted prices of Rs 12,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively, making them a great buy at the price.

The Realme 9 5G Speed Edition is being offered at Rs 14,999, making it the fastest smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India. Realme GT 2 Pro is available at a starting price of Rs 49,999, with a discount of around Rs 13,500 while Realme 9 Pro+ can is available for as low as Rs 21,528.

Vivo smartphones too are offering great discounts on its affordable to flagship models. Vivo T1 5G will cost Rs 13,999 on Flipkart while the colour changing Vivo V25 Pro 5G is available for as low as Rs 32,999. The company’s flagship brands X80 series is also coming with huge discounts of Rs 3,500 and Rs 4,000 using HDFC Bank credit card.

The Xiaomi 11i 5G is being offered from Rs 26,999 on Flipkart, although customers can get discounts up to Rs 4,500 using credit cards from Standard Chartered Bank, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank. The Redmi Note 10T 5G is priced at Rs 11,699 while Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will cost Rs 24,999.

Motorola too doesn’t want to be left behind and is offering significant discounts on its affordable and mid-tier smartphones. Motorola Edge 30 is being offered at Rs 22,749 while the G52 and G62 5G start from Rs 12,599 and Rs 14,499, respectively. The G32 and G42 starting at Rs 9,899 and Rs 11,699, respectively. The Moto G82 is available at Rs 18,499.

Infinix’s smartphones Note 12 and Note 12 Pro start from Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,799. The Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G is available at Rs 12,599.

The Oppo K10 is being offered at Rs 11,990 while the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and Reno 8 5G can be purchased at Rs 33,999 and Rs 26,999, respectively and Oppo F19s and F19 Pro+ 5G will cost Rs 12,990 and Rs 15,990, respectively.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be priced smartly at Rs 31,999 in the segment, which is a great price for the smartphone with several features. Samsung is also offering budget smartphones Galaxy F13 for Rs 8,499 and the Galaxy F23 5G for Rs 10,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.