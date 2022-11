E-commerce major Flipkart’s losses widened to over ₹7,800 crore in the financial year 2021-22 based on performance of its business-to-business unit Flipkart India and B2C e-commerce unit Flipkart Internet, according to regulatory filings.

According to filings, the combined loss of both entities stood at ₹5,352 crore in the financial year 2020-21. Flipkart Internet, comprising online business-to-consumer platforms, has reported widening of loss to ₹4,399 crore in FY22 from ₹2,907 crore in FY21.

This includes the performance of Flipkart Group firms like Myntra, Instakart etc. The B2b unit, Flipkart India, earlier called Walmart India, reported widening of loss to ₹3,413 crore in FY22 from ₹2,445.6 crore in FY21.