Elon Musk takes over Twitter, fires Parag Agarwal, other top employees

Others who were fired were the company’s chief financial officer Ned Segal, head of legal policy, trust and safety Vijaya Gadde and Sean Edgett, who has been general counsel at Twitter since 2012

Billionaire Elon Musk has finally taken control of Twitter after firing its top officials, media reports said late on Thursday.

Reports said Musk on Thursday fired Twitter’s chief executive Parag Agarwal, the company’s chief financial officer Ned Segal and head of legal policy, trust and safety Vijaya Gadde.

Bloomberg said, Sean Edgett, who has been general counsel at Twitter since 2012 was also on his way out.

Also read: Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce: Report

Advertisement

New York Times reported that the top executives were sacked as soon as the deal was completed. The daily said that one of the executives was also escorted out of the Twitter office after being fired.

Parag Agarwal had taken Musk to court after the latter tried backing out from his promise to take over the microblogging site.

Reports said Agarwal and other Twitter colleagues were sacked hours before the Friday deadline fixed by the court for Musk to seal the USD 44 billion deal, ended.

Earlier on Thursday, the Tesla chief had tweeted that he was taking over Twitter, “because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner.”

Also read: ‘Plot twist’: Will Elon Musk close Twitter deal before Oct 28 deadline?

On Wednesday, he had posted a video showing him strolling into Twitter headquarters ahead of the Friday deadline.

Musk also changed his Twitter profile to refer to himself as ‘Chief Twit’ and his location as Twitter headquarters, which is based in San Francisco. The video showed him carrying a sink through a lobby area.

“Entering Twitter HQ let that sink in!” he tweeted.

Also read: Explained: Twitter’s good, bad bots and Elon Musk’s demand for ‘proof’

A court had given Musk until Friday to close his April agreement to acquire the company after he earlier tried to back out of the deal.