Elon Musk family: 3 marriages, 10 children, and why his mom sleeps in garage

Recently, Elon Musk said the world needs to “make more babies” and he was doing his best to help the underpopulation crisis

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world. But when his mother visits the multi-billionaire’s home in Texas, US, she sleeps in the garage. This piece of news has shocked many.

How could a billionaire’s mother sleep in the garage when his son could afford any kind of luxury in the world?

Elon’s 74-year-old mother Maye Musk told The Times, “I have to sleep in the garage. You can’t have a fancy house near a rocket site.”

She did not divulge many details of the sleeping arrangements for her at Elon’s house but said he is not interested in possessions “at all”.

Responding to his mom’s revelation of sleeping in the garage, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon tweeted, “Yes, but I’ve done a lot with the place!”

The big Musk family

Elon (Full name: Elon Reeve Musk) was born in Pretoria, South Africa, and is the son of South African Errol Musk and Canadian model and nutritionist Maye.

Errol and Maye had three children – Elon Musk, Kimbal Musk, and Tosca Musk. In 1979, when Elon was eight years old, Maye divorced Errol.

Later, Errol married Heide Bezuidenhuot. They were together for 18 years. Errol had two daughters with Bezuidenhout – Alexandra Musk and Asha Rose Musk. He also has two children with his own 35-year-old stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout. Errol now has a total of seven children.

According to a Forbes report in 2015, the Musk family is full of adventurers. Errol’s grandmother was Canada’s first chiropractor. His father and mother were the first to fly from South Africa to Australia in a single-engine plane. Errol, a pilot, sailor and engineer, raised Elon and Kimbal in the quiet suburbs of Pretoria.

In the biography “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX and the Quest for a Fantastic Future,” author Ashlee Vance wrote that Elon and his father Errol had a difficult relationship. Elon left South Africa for Canada at the age of 17.

Elon is quoted in the book saying, “It would certainly be accurate to say I did not have a good childhood.”

Elon’s 3 marriages, 10 children

Elon married three times and now has nine living children. He lost his first child in 2002 as Nevada Alexander Musk died 10 weeks after birth due to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

According to Daily Mail, Elon has a somewhat “complicated personal life that includes three marriages and three divorces, including two of each with the same woman”.

Elon married Canadian author Justine Wilson in 2000 and the couple separated in 2008. Then, in 2010, Elon tied the knot with actress Talulah Riley. Two years later, they divorced but remarried in 2013 with “a prenup that gives Riley an undisclosed lump sum in exchange for waiving all spousal support”, a Page Six report said.

Last month, it was revealed that Elon fathered two children (twins) in November 2021 with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his artificial intelligence company Neuralink. She earlier worked as a project director at Tesla.

After losing their firstborn, Musk and Wilson turned to IVF to grow their family. She gave birth to a set of twins, Vivian and Griffin in 2004, followed by triplets, Kai, Saxon and Damian in 2006, reported Page Six.

“Vivian came out as transgender in June 2022 when she filed a request to change her first name and take the last name of her mom,” the report said.

In 2018, Elon started dating singer Grimes. She gave birth to their son, X AE A-XII, in May 2020. X was originally named X Æ A-12, but “Æ” and “12” violated California law for not being part of the English alphabet, forcing his parents to change his name, the report added.

In December 2021, Elon and Grimes welcomed a daughter – Exa Dark Sideræl Musk via surrogacy.

Recently, Elon said the world is facing a “baby crisis” and needs to “make more babies”.

“We don’t want the population to drop so low that we’ll just eventually die. At least make enough babies to sustain the population… They say civilization might die with a bang or with a whimper… If we don’t have enough kids, then we will die with a whimper in adult diapers. And that will be depressing,” Elon said.

Last month, he tweeted, “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”